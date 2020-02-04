AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.
AZN opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.
See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.