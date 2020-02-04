AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

AZN opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

