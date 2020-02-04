Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.97 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207 over the last three months. 43.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 188,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $528,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

