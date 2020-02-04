Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of AMOT opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89.

In other news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $80,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Federico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $90,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,379.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,134. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

