Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

NYSE INGR opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 531,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

