Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.
