Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 45.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Barclays by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 346,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth $2,314,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 357.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 187,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

