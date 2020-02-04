Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers a €37.10 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers a €37.10 Price Target
ValuEngine Lowers Digital Turbine to Sell
ValuEngine Lowers Digital Turbine to Sell
Addus Homecare Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
Addus Homecare Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Alaska Air Group Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Alaska Air Group Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report