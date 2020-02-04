Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

