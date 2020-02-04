ValuEngine Downgrades Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Hold

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 21.93. The stock has a market cap of $918.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.