Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTE. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Shares of NYSE BTE opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $321.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 388,177 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,752,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,252,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

