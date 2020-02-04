BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $282.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $41,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,863.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $303,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,827. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 129.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 305,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

