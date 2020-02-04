Comparing Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for aTyr Pharma and Neon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 2 1 0 2.33 Neon Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Neon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.24, suggesting a potential upside of 610.83%. Given Neon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neon Therapeutics is more favorable than aTyr Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Neon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -79.78% -49.09% Neon Therapeutics N/A -116.98% -95.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Neon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Neon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma N/A N/A -$34.51 million ($16.11) -0.33 Neon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$76.93 million ($5.54) -0.26

aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neon Therapeutics beats aTyr Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of neuropilin-2 receptor biology; and a research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

