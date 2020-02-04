Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) vs. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Critical Review

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Audioeye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Audioeye shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Audioeye and MicroStrategy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Audioeye 0 0 2 0 3.00 MicroStrategy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Audioeye presently has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 107.50%. MicroStrategy has a consensus price target of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.80%. Given Audioeye’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Audioeye is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Profitability

This table compares Audioeye and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audioeye -86.70% -191.90% -89.17% MicroStrategy 7.06% 2.51% 1.40%

Volatility and Risk

Audioeye has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Audioeye and MicroStrategy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audioeye $5.66 million 7.84 -$5.02 million ($0.70) -7.14 MicroStrategy $486.33 million 3.16 $22.50 million $1.22 122.52

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Audioeye. Audioeye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Audioeye on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators. The company's Digital Accessibility Platform, a self-service solution for clients who want to own the accessibility process from beginning to end and puts the power of accessibility issue tracking, auditing, and remediation in the hands of developers to enhance the usability and accessibility of their Web infrastructure. Its Ally Managed Service allows AudioEye accessibility engineers and AT usability testers to do heavy lifting; and AudioEye Ally Toolbar that provides easy-to-use and cloud-based assistive tools, which allow its clients to enhance the customer experience for those looking to customize the way in which they engage with the Web browser. The company also markets and sells managed services comprising product support, accessibility training from accessibility engineers and subject matter experts, manual assistive technology usability testing, video transcription and captioning, PDF accessibility solutions, audio description authoring, accessibility help desk, and others. It serves directly, as well as through strategic business and development referral partners to corporate enterprises; educational institutions; federal, state, and local governments and agencies; and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages. The company's products also include MicroStrategy's software, such as technical support services for customers, business partners, and prospects; and software maintenance and renewal contract services, as well as educational programs and other support services. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

