Head-To-Head Review: BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) vs. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR $3.86 billion 2.40 $818.32 million $6.13 11.25 KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR $21.25 billion 0.88 $787.25 million $1.31 23.79

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR N/A N/A N/A KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 3.70% 35.28% 8.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

Summary

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR beats BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation, door-to-door, and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

