Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Critical Survey

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Corecivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 41.57% 6.36% 3.18% Corecivic 9.57% 14.02% 5.27%

72.1% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Corecivic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Corecivic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corecivic has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and Corecivic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 3 9 0 2.75 Corecivic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.13, suggesting a potential downside of 5.73%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Corecivic.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Corecivic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corecivic pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Corecivic has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Corecivic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $784.52 million 14.78 $1.02 billion $1.37 16.36 Corecivic $1.84 billion 1.04 $159.21 million $2.31 6.95

Medical Properties Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corecivic. Corecivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

