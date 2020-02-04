Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

WW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $383,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 5,459.5% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,057,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,029 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,151,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,101,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

