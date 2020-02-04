PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.36. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $103.36 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.