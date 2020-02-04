Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on DGII shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, First Analysis increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of DGII opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Digi International has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 288.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Digi International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digi International by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

