Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.49.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,967,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $2,449,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.