Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a P/E ratio of -34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. ZIX has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

