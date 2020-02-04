3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $193,054.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,319,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in 3D Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,444,252 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in 3D Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 892,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 74,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3D Systems by 344.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,367 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 575,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in 3D Systems by 17.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 521,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.