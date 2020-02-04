TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,716 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 238.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,005,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,833.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 767,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,547 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,938,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 826.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 462,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

