Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

