Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Norbord stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.95. Norbord has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Norbord by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Norbord by 64.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Norbord in the third quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Norbord in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Norbord by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 888,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

