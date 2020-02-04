Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.
Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.
In other Paramount Group news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein acquired 33,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $450,066.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 869,117 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 399,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,348,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 173,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 144,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.
