Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.88 million. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Group news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein acquired 33,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $450,066.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 869,117 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 399,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,348,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 173,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 144,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

