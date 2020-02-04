Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

QUOT opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $896.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.08.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $301,771. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 64.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 23.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

