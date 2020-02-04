Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 221.38%. The business had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

