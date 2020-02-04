Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $73.90 and a 12-month high of $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,287. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

