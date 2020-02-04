TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.02, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,509,000 after purchasing an additional 821,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,052,000 after purchasing an additional 78,369 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 171.9% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,109,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 701,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 968,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

