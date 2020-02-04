Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Shares of WLK opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 155.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,920 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,276.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 138,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 128,166 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

