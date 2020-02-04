Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.27. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

