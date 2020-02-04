Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.
Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.27. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.
About Scorpio Bulkers
Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.
Further Reading: Cash Flow
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.