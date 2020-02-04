US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

USX opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.45 million and a PE ratio of 21.19.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.24 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 15,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 7,500 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,994 shares of company stock worth $122,148. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 215,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 12.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,676,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 183,811 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

