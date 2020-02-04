VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 93.53%.

In other VOC Energy Trust news, insider Fahey Julie acquired 7,510 shares of VOC Energy Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $25,015.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 15.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

