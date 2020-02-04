Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Triton International alerts:

NYSE:TRTN opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Triton International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Triton International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Triton International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.