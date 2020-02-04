Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.
NYSE:TRTN opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.
About Triton International
Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.
Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.