ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

SOL stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 2.12.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barlow Todd purchased 21,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $489,158.91. Also, major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 35,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,878.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,370 shares in the company, valued at $66,791.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 87,510 shares of company stock worth $582,219 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

