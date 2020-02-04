ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

SOL stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 2.12.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barlow Todd purchased 21,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $489,158.91. Also, major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 35,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,878.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,370 shares in the company, valued at $66,791.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 87,510 shares of company stock worth $582,219 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Norbord Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Norbord Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Paramount Group Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho
Paramount Group Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho
Quotient Technology Downgraded by ValuEngine
Quotient Technology Downgraded by ValuEngine
Sally Beauty Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”
Sally Beauty Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”
Scotts Miracle-Gro Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Scotts Miracle-Gro Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
TAL Education Group Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
TAL Education Group Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report