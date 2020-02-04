Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOLWF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.18.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TOLWF opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.