Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Telaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Shares of TLRA stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $472.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telaria has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telaria will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRA. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telaria during the third quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Telaria by 685.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 697,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria during the second quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telaria by 156.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 485,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 296,133 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

