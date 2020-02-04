The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

