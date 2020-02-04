ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect ANGI Homeservices to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ANGI Homeservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGI. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 50,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,018.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,476 shares of company stock worth $717,234. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

