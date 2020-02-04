Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI):

1/29/2020 – Midland States Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/25/2020 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Midland States Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

12/24/2019 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MSBI opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $649.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 10,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $286,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,856 shares of company stock worth $2,559,754. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,024 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

