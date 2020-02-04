Accuray (ARAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2020 – Accuray was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/24/2020 – Accuray was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Accuray was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Accuray was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2019 – Accuray was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

ARAY stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.31 million, a P/E ratio of -187.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Accuray by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 593,349 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

