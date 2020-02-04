Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

TCF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

NYSE:TCF opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $47.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.