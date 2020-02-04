Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

TMO opened at $318.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.27. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $240.59 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

