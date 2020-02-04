Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Align Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.61 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $253.02 on Monday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $218,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,708 shares of company stock worth $3,105,900 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

