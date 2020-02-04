Westrock Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Westrock in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp has a “Sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westrock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WRK. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. Westrock has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $44.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

