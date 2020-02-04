Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Align Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

ALGN stock opened at $253.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.44.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total value of $214,888.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,900. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 210,858 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 106,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,519,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

