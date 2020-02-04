Brokers Issue Forecasts for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $48.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 160.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 582,977 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,596,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

