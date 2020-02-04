Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Westrock Co Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Westrock in a research note issued on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Westrock’s FY2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

WRK opened at $39.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64. Westrock has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Westrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westrock by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Westrock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Westrock by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

