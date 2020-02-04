Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

Shares of BEP opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,584.62%.

BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

