Brokers Offer Predictions for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2020 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $7.06 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Cfra raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,004.20 on Monday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,866.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,811.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $993.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.