Analysts Offer Predictions for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $6.39 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $37.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $60.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $89.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $124.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,004.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,866.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,811.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

