Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.88 on Monday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.39 and a 200 day moving average of $213.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 228,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Amgen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 48,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Earnings History and Estimates for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Lifted by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Lifted by Analyst
Forward Air to Release Earnings on Thursday
Forward Air to Release Earnings on Thursday
Zendesk Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Zendesk Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
S&P Global Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
S&P Global Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Masco Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Masco Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Anthem Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Anthem Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report