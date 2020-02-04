Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.88 on Monday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.39 and a 200 day moving average of $213.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 228,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Amgen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 48,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

